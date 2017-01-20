Contoh Soalan Muet Malaysian University English Test

Senarai Koleksi Contoh Soalan Muet Yang Terkini

1. People were hanged for practicing black magic

A. True

B. False

C. Not stated

2. Malaysia has a hig number a death penalty cases

A. True

B. False

C. Not stated

3. The Attorney General and the Bar Council decide whether the death penalty can be abolished

A. True

B. False

C. Not stated

4. Mary Lim sent in the following comment “Capital punishment should remain to prevent youngsters from turning to a life of crime.” Her view is similar to one of the points listed in the table

A. True

B. False

C. Not stated

5. The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department is against the death penalty

A. True

B. False

C. Not stated

6. According to the news report, it is easy to abolish the death penalty

A. True

B. False

C. Not stated

7. According to the table, readers are in favour of abolishing the death penalty

A. True

B. False

C. Not stated



